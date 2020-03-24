Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky WATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky Commonwealth WATT

Add a Memory
Ricky Commonwealth WATT Notice
WATT, Ricky Commonwealth Late of The Welcome Road, Parkes. Who passed away suddenly on Tuesday March 10, 2020, aged 51 years. Much loved father and father in law of Amanda and Shane, Ricky, Robbie and Kaleisha. Adored Poppy Rick of Isabella and Xavier. Loved son of Carolyn Sutton and Colin Watt (Deceased). Fond brother of Garry (Deceased), Christine, Carol, Tracey and Brittany. The relatives and friends of the late Ricky Watt, are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held graveside in the Catholic Portion of the Parkes Cemetery, commencing at 2.00pm on Friday March 27, 2020.



logo
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -