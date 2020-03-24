|
|
WATT, Ricky Commonwealth Late of The Welcome Road, Parkes. Who passed away suddenly on Tuesday March 10, 2020, aged 51 years. Much loved father and father in law of Amanda and Shane, Ricky, Robbie and Kaleisha. Adored Poppy Rick of Isabella and Xavier. Loved son of Carolyn Sutton and Colin Watt (Deceased). Fond brother of Garry (Deceased), Christine, Carol, Tracey and Brittany. The relatives and friends of the late Ricky Watt, are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held graveside in the Catholic Portion of the Parkes Cemetery, commencing at 2.00pm on Friday March 27, 2020.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Mar. 24, 2020