Peter Reuben LITTLEWOOD

Peter Reuben LITTLEWOOD Notice
LITTLEWOOD, Peter Reuben Late of Southern Cross Village Parkes Who passed away peacefully on Sunday March 22, 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen, Michael & Gwenda and Vicki & Ian Cabban. Cherished Grandpa of Candice, Dustin, Perry, Russell & Laura and Great Grandfather of Savannah, Alira and Florence. The relatives and friends of the late Peter Littlewood are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held graveside at the Parkes Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday March 26, 2020.



Published in Parkes Champion Post on Mar. 24, 2020
