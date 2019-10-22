|
PATRICK JOSEPH "Paddy" DUNN The relatives & friends of the late Patrick Joseph "Paddy" Dunn aged 67 years of The Tullamore MPS & formerly of "Curraweena" Peak Hill. Beloved husband of the late Annette Dunn, Loved Father & Father In-Law of Lisa & Kate (both dec'd) Peter & Kelly-Lee, Rebecca & CJ, Melissa & Josh & Poppy Pat of their children are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Assumption Catholic Church, Tullamore commencing at 10am Saturday 26th October, 2019. Followed by interment in the Tullamore cemetery. MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 6852 1961
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Oct. 22, 2019