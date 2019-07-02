Home
Patricia May ONLEY

Patricia May ONLEY Notice
ONLEY, Patricia May (Pat) Late of Moon Crescent, Parkes. Who passed away peacefully on Friday June 28, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian Onley. Much loved mother & mother in law of Ian & Kerry-Ann and Lyn & Colin. Cherished Nanna of Michael, Emilie and all her great grandchildren. "In God's Care" A service celebrating Pat's life will be held graveside at The Parkes Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 10:00am, on Thursday July 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, Donations to Alzheimer's Australia will be gratefully received at the service.



Published in Parkes Champion Post on July 2, 2019
