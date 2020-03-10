|
BYRNE, Patricia Ann Late of Southern Cross, and formerly of Captain Wilson Ave, Parkes. Passed away peacefully on Thursday March 5, 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved Wife of the late Patrick Byrne. Much loved Mother and Mother in law of Wayne & Kate, Stephen & Louise, Paul & Christine, David, Donna & Bruce Payne, Debbie & Shane and Andrew & Elliot. Cherished Nan of her 13 grandchildren and all her loving great grandchildren. "In God's Care" The cortege is appointed to leave The Holy Catholic Church, Parkes, after a Requiem Mass commencing at 11.30am, on Wednesday March 11, 2020, followed by interment in the lawn portion of the Parkes Cemetery.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Mar. 10, 2020