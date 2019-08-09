|
Nora Patricia McAneney The relatives & friends of the late Nora Patricia McAneney (Better Known as Noni McAneney) aged 88 yrs Of Trundle MPS Formerly of Brooklyn, Tullamore. beloved Wife of the late Jim McAneney . Loved Mother & Mother In-Law of Moya (Deceased), Gerard, Margaret & Anthony Simmons, Maurice & Loving Grandmother of Jane, Greg, John and Great Granny to Violet, Henry, Lucy & Freddy. Are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral mass to be held at Our Lady Assumption Church, Tullamore commencing at 10.30am Monday 12th August 2019 followed by interment in the Tullamore Cemetery. By Request No Flowers, Donation to Trundle United Hospital Auxiliary. MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 6852 1961
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Aug. 9, 2019