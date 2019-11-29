Home
Services
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Central West Funerals,
347 Clarinda St,
Parkes
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ngaere MACDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ngaere Jean Margaret MACDONALD

Ngaere Jean Margaret MACDONALD Notice
MACDONALD, Ngaere Jean Margaret Late of Brolgan Road, Parkes. Who passed away peacefully, on Monday November 25, 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm Macdonald. Loved mother & mother in law of Margaret & Bob Wynne, Ted & Trish Macdonald and Jenny & Darren Hornby. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Loved sister of Ray Kalms (Dec), Helen Withers, Dale Kalms and Adrienne Brown. "Resting Peacefully" A service celebrating Ngaere's life will be held at the Chapel of Central West Funerals, 347 Clarinda St, Parkes, commencing at 11.00am, on Monday December 2, 2019, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to CanAssist will be gratefully received at the service.



logo
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ngaere's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -