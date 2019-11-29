|
MACDONALD, Ngaere Jean Margaret Late of Brolgan Road, Parkes. Who passed away peacefully, on Monday November 25, 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm Macdonald. Loved mother & mother in law of Margaret & Bob Wynne, Ted & Trish Macdonald and Jenny & Darren Hornby. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Loved sister of Ray Kalms (Dec), Helen Withers, Dale Kalms and Adrienne Brown. "Resting Peacefully" A service celebrating Ngaere's life will be held at the Chapel of Central West Funerals, 347 Clarinda St, Parkes, commencing at 11.00am, on Monday December 2, 2019, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to CanAssist will be gratefully received at the service.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Nov. 29, 2019