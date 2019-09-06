Home
Naci Cae ANGRAVE

Naci Cae ANGRAVE Notice
ANGRAVE, Naci Cae Better known as Cae Late of Currajong Street, Parkes. Who passed away peacefully on Saturday August 31, 2019 aged 68 years. Loving and much loved daughter of Harriet. Loved sister of Sue, Nona (Dec), Shirley (Dec) and Gary. "In God's Care" The cortege is appointed to leave The Assemblies of God Church, Parkes after a Service commencing at 2:00pm, on Monday September 9, 2019 for interment in the Lawn Portion of the Parkes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and cards, donations to Can Assist will be gratefully received at the service.



Published in Parkes Champion Post on Sept. 6, 2019
