Home
Services
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
The Assemblies of God Church
Peak Hill
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvyn SHREEVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvyn Lloyd SHREEVE

Add a Memory
Melvyn Lloyd SHREEVE Notice
SHREEVE, Melvyn Lloyd Late of BaptistCare Gracewood, Kellyville. who passed away peacefully on Thursday February 27, 2020, aged 65 years. Loving husband of Wendy. Loving father of Sarah, Heidi and Tim. Loved brother of Colin, Nola and Ivena. "In God's Care" The cortege is appointed to leave The Assemblies of God Church, Peak Hill after a service commencing at 12.00 noon, on Thursday March 12, 2020 for interment in the Assemblies of God Portion of the Peak Hill Cemetery.



logo
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -