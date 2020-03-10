|
|
SHREEVE, Melvyn Lloyd Late of BaptistCare Gracewood, Kellyville. who passed away peacefully on Thursday February 27, 2020, aged 65 years. Loving husband of Wendy. Loving father of Sarah, Heidi and Tim. Loved brother of Colin, Nola and Ivena. "In God's Care" The cortege is appointed to leave The Assemblies of God Church, Peak Hill after a service commencing at 12.00 noon, on Thursday March 12, 2020 for interment in the Assemblies of God Portion of the Peak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Mar. 10, 2020