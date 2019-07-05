Home
Mary Ruby STAIN

Mary Ruby STAIN Notice
STAIN, Mary Ruby Late of Peak Hill MPS. Who passed away peacefully on Sunday June 30, 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George Stain. Much loved mother of Anthony. Dearly loved by all her family and friends. "In Gods Care" The relatives and friends of the late Mary Stain, are respectfully invited to attend her Requiem Mass to be held at St James' Catholic Church, Peak Hill, on Monday July 8, 2019, commencing at 11:00am, followed by a private cremation.



Published in Parkes Champion Post on July 5, 2019
