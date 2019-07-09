|
MILGATE, Lillian Late of BaptistCare Niola and formerly of Brolgan Road, Parkes. Who passed away peacefully on Monday July 8, 2019 aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Roy. Loved mother and mother in law of Russell & Patricia. Loving Grandmother of Nathan and Matthew. "Resting Peacefully" Relatives and friends of the late Lillian Milgate are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held graveside in the Lawn Portion of the Parkes Cemetery commencing at 10:00am on Friday July 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Research Australia will be gratefully accepted at the Service.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on July 9, 2019