Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Leonie PENGILLY

Leonie PENGILLY Notice
Leonie PENGILLY Passed away 8th March 2020, aged 56 years. Late of Shoal Bay and formerly of Parkes. Fond partner of David and beloved daughter of Rowley and Lyn Pengilly and sister to Kristine and Warwick. Leonie's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Graveside, Parkes Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00am today Friday 20th March 2020. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



Published in Parkes Champion Post on Mar. 20, 2020
