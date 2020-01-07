Home
Services
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
The Parkes Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kaye STONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kaye Maree STONE

Add a Memory
Kaye Maree STONE Notice
STONE, KAYE MAREE Late of Henry Parkes Way, Parkes. Who passed away suddenly on December 22, 2019, aged 48 years. Loved youngest daughter of Margaret and the late Colin Stone. Cherished sister of Ann (Dec) and Lynn. Beloved foster Mum of Kalvin, Kyanna, Jason and William. "Resting Peacefully" A service celebrating Kaye's life will be held at The Parkes Baptist Church, commencing at 10.00am, on Wednesday January 8, 2020, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to a Trust for Kaye's four foster children, will be gratefully received at the service.



logo
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kaye's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -