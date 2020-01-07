|
STONE, KAYE MAREE Late of Henry Parkes Way, Parkes. Who passed away suddenly on December 22, 2019, aged 48 years. Loved youngest daughter of Margaret and the late Colin Stone. Cherished sister of Ann (Dec) and Lynn. Beloved foster Mum of Kalvin, Kyanna, Jason and William. "Resting Peacefully" A service celebrating Kaye's life will be held at The Parkes Baptist Church, commencing at 10.00am, on Wednesday January 8, 2020, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to a Trust for Kaye's four foster children, will be gratefully received at the service.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Jan. 7, 2020