CARTWRIGHT, Katie Louise Late of Thomas Tom Crescent, Parkes. Passed away suddenly on March 13, 2020, aged 34 years. Dearly loved youngest daughter of Leonie Maybin and Colin and Brenda Cartwright. Cherished sister of Edward and Amy. Loved Sister-in-law to Brendan. Adored Aunty of Gemea, Tiffany, Joseph and Tobias. "Resting Peacefully" A service celebrating Katie's life will be held graveside at the Parkes Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am on Saturday March 28, 2020. Please be advised if you require a seat at the cemetery you are more than welcome to bring your own chair.



Published in Parkes Champion Post on Mar. 24, 2020
