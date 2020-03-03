Home
John Grahame HARTSHORN

John Grahame HARTSHORN Notice
HARTSHORN, JOHN GRAHAME Late of Thomas Tom Crescent, Parkes. Who passed away peacefully on Friday February 28, 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Judith. Much loved father & father in law of Stuart & Martina. Cherished grandad of Seth and Luca. Loved brother & brother in law of Lesley & David and Philip & Deborah. "In God's Care" The cortege is appointed to leave the Holy Family Catholic Church, Parkes after a Requiem mass commencing at 11:00am, on Friday March 6, 2020, Followed by a private family cremation.



Published in Parkes Champion Post on Mar. 3, 2020
