|
|
HARTSHORN, JOHN GRAHAME Late of Thomas Tom Crescent, Parkes. Who passed away peacefully on Friday February 28, 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Judith. Much loved father & father in law of Stuart & Martina. Cherished grandad of Seth and Luca. Loved brother & brother in law of Lesley & David and Philip & Deborah. "In God's Care" The cortege is appointed to leave the Holy Family Catholic Church, Parkes after a Requiem mass commencing at 11:00am, on Friday March 6, 2020, Followed by a private family cremation.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Mar. 3, 2020