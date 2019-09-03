Home
Joan Yvonne DICKINSON

Joan Yvonne DICKINSON Notice
DICKINSON, Joan Yvonne Late of BaptistCare Niola, and formerly of 'Worthy Downs', Parkes. Who passed away peacefully on Sunday August 25, 2019, aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Victor Dickinson. Much loved mother and mother in law of Julie, and Geoffrey & Helen. Adored Nan of Grantley and Guy. Great grandmother of Jules, Scarlet and Ashley. "In God's Care" A private Funeral Service was held for Joan in the Central West Funerals Chapel on Friday August 30, 2019, followed by a private Cremation.



Published in Parkes Champion Post on Sept. 3, 2019
