Joan Adele MCGLYNN

Joan Adele MCGLYNN Notice
McGLYNN, Joan Adele Late of Armstrong Street, Parkes. Who passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian McGlynn. Much loved mother and mother in law of David & Patricia, Margaret & David Knights, Kerry Florio and Tracey & Bill Dwyer. Loved Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Resting Peacefully" The relatives and friends of the late Joan McGlynn are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Aloysius War Memorial Chapel of Ease, on the corner of Bushman and Albert Streets, Parkes, on Friday July 5, 2019, commencing at 2:00 pm, followed by a private cremation.



logo
Published in Parkes Champion Post on July 2, 2019
