TANSWELL, Jo-Anne Late of Girral and formerly of Parkes. Who passed away peacefully at West Wyalong Health Service on Friday August 9, 2019 at the age of 56 years. Much loved partner of Jeff. Dearly loved mother of Stephen, Nathan, Renae, Sean, Kayla, Liam and Andrew. Cherished nan to all her grandchildren. "In Gods Care" A service celebrating Jo-Anne's life will be held graveside at the Parkes Lawn Cemetery, on Friday August 16, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Aug. 13, 2019