Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim BARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim BARKER

Add a Memory
Jim BARKER In Memoriam
JIM BARKER The Family of the late JIM BARKER would like to thank all those who phoned, visited, sent flowers and food. The support, prayers and love shown to us during the time of Jim's illness health and passing has been a great comfort and help. We would also like to thank all the staff at Niola Baptist Care, father Barry Dwyer, Sister Annette SM, Daniel, Gillian, Jake and Sue at Central West Funerals for their love, friendship and professionalism shown to us at a difficult time for us all. We are deeply grateful for the kindness, support and love given to us. "Always value life and treasure each other".



logo
Published in Parkes Champion Post from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.