JIM BARKER The Family of the late JIM BARKER would like to thank all those who phoned, visited, sent flowers and food. The support, prayers and love shown to us during the time of Jim's illness health and passing has been a great comfort and help. We would also like to thank all the staff at Niola Baptist Care, father Barry Dwyer, Sister Annette SM, Daniel, Gillian, Jake and Sue at Central West Funerals for their love, friendship and professionalism shown to us at a difficult time for us all. We are deeply grateful for the kindness, support and love given to us. "Always value life and treasure each other".
Published in Parkes Champion Post from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019