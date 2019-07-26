|
DUNN, Jeanette Late of Southern Cross Care, Parkes and formerly of Peak Hill. Who passed away peacefully on Monday July 22, 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom Dunn. Much loved mother and mother in law of Josie & Keith Adams of Wellington and Gail & Ian Hando of Peak Hill. Adored Nan of Emily, Richard, Courtney & Brendan and Corey & Mikeala. Great grandmother of Hudson. "In God's Care" The relatives and friends of the late Jeanette Dunn are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Peak Hill commencing at 10.00am, on Saturday July 27, 2019, followed by a private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Research Australia will be gratefully received at the service.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on July 26, 2019