BARKER, James Better known as Jim. Late of Angeleish Ave, Parkes and formerly of Tichborne Who passed away peacefully on Sunday July 28, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of June. Much loved father & father in law of Paul & Karen, Julie & Graeme, Tony & Amanda and Scott & Ciaran. Adored Pop of Elyse, Tamarra, Yasmin, Sarah, Natalia and Alexandra. Loved great grandfather of Mikeala, Willow, Jaxon, Dominic and Julian. "In God's Care" The cortege is appointed to leave the Holy Family Catholic Church, Parkes after a Service commencing at 11:00am, on Friday August 2, 2019 for interment in the Lawn Portion of the Parkes Cemetery.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Aug. 2, 2019