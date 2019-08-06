Home
Resources
More Obituaries for James NEWBIGGING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Alexander NEWBIGGING

Add a Memory
James Alexander NEWBIGGING Notice
NEWBIGGING, James Alexander Better known as Alex Late of Downes Crescent, Parkes and formerly of Peak Hill, who passed away on Friday August 2, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Dearly loved brother of Winsome, John (Dec), and Brian (Dec). Adored uncle of Sally, Logan, George, Miles, Annette, Peter (Dec), Angela and Sarah. Loved great uncle of their families. "Resting Peacefully" The relatives and friends of the late Alex Newbigging are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held graveside at the Peak Hill Cemetery, on Wednesday August 7, 2019, commencing at 2:00pm.



logo
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.