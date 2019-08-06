|
NEWBIGGING, James Alexander Better known as Alex Late of Downes Crescent, Parkes and formerly of Peak Hill, who passed away on Friday August 2, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Dearly loved brother of Winsome, John (Dec), and Brian (Dec). Adored uncle of Sally, Logan, George, Miles, Annette, Peter (Dec), Angela and Sarah. Loved great uncle of their families. "Resting Peacefully" The relatives and friends of the late Alex Newbigging are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held graveside at the Peak Hill Cemetery, on Wednesday August 7, 2019, commencing at 2:00pm.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Aug. 6, 2019