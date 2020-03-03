|
ISABEL MARIA NEILL The relatives & friends of the late Isabel Maria Neill aged 84 yrs of Niola Nursing Home, Parkes Beloved wife of the late Des Neill, Loved Mother & Mother In-Law of Leonie, Tania & Robert, Peta & Warren Loving Grandmother of Ashlea, Taneille, Tahleah, Jay & Kaitlin & Loving Great Grandmother of Milla & Rowan are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Presbyterian Church, Tullamore commencing at 10:30am Friday 6th March followed by interment in the Tullamore Cemetery. MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 6852 1961
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Mar. 3, 2020