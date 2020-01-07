Home
CREITH, Inez Margaret Late of Orange Street, Parkes. Who passed away peacefully at the Parkes Health Service, on the 27th December 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim Creith. Much loved mother & mother in law of Tricia & Barry, Peter, Mary Therese (dec), Leigh & Graeme, John & Karen, Jane and Mandy & Geoff. Cherished Nan of Lauren, Carmen, Megan, Rachel, Chris, Matthew, Eliza, Michael, Michelle, Timothy, Benjamin, Ali, Jack, Mark, Luke, William, Brett, Andrew, James and Mitchell. Loved Great Nan of Kaleb, Ruby, Kevin, Edie, Blair and Florence. "In God's Care" A Requiem Mass celebrating Inez's life was held at the St Aloysius War Memorial Chapel Of Ease, Parkes on the 31st of December 2019, followed by interment in the Roman Catholic Portion of the Parkes Town Cemetery.



Published in Parkes Champion Post on Jan. 7, 2020
