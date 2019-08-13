Home
BARKER, Graeme Late of 'Hillview', Peak Hill Road, Parkes. Who passed away suddenly on Saturday August 3, 2019 aged 69 years. Dearly loved son of Clive & Kit (both deceased). Much loved brother & brother in law of Pam & Rodney Hayward. Loved uncle of Brendan and Kathryn. "In Gods Care" The cortege is appointed to leave St George's Anglican Church, Parkes after a Service commencing at 2:00pm, on Wednesday August 21, 2019 for interment in the Lawn Portion of the Parkes Cemetery.



Published in Parkes Champion Post on Aug. 13, 2019
