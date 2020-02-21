|
|
RILEY, Francis John "John" Late of 'Wendouree' Back Trundle Road, Parkes who passed away peacefully at Southern Cross Care on Wednesday February 19, 2020, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Betty. Dearly loved father & father in law of Elizabeth & Neale, Alexander, Fiona & Bill and Bronwyn. Adored grandfather of Jemima, Robert, Alan, Gwenllian and great grandfather of Riley. "Resting Peacefully" The cortege is appointed to leave The Chapel of Central West Funerals, Parkes after a service commencing at 10am, on Monday February 24, 2020 followed by interment in the Lawn Portion of the Parkes Cemetery.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Feb. 21, 2020