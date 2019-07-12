Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel CHENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Adell CHENEY

Add a Memory
Ethel Adell CHENEY Notice
CHENEY, Dell (CHENEY, Ethel Adell) Late of Regis Lakeside Nursing Home, Sippy Downs and formerly of Parkes. Who passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Dudley Cheney. Much loved mother & mother in law of Margaret (Dec), Dorothy & Micheal (Dec), Elizabeth & Graham, Robert & Louise, Gregory & Wendy and Ian & Kelli. Loved Nan to her 16 grandchildren & 17 great grandchildren. "Resting Peacefully" The cortege is appointed to leave St George's Anglican Church, Parkes after a service commencing at 2.30pm, on Tuesday July 16, 2019, for interment in the lawn portion of the Parkes Cemetery.



logo
Published in Parkes Champion Post on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.