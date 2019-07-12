|
CHENEY, Dell (CHENEY, Ethel Adell) Late of Regis Lakeside Nursing Home, Sippy Downs and formerly of Parkes. Who passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Dudley Cheney. Much loved mother & mother in law of Margaret (Dec), Dorothy & Micheal (Dec), Elizabeth & Graham, Robert & Louise, Gregory & Wendy and Ian & Kelli. Loved Nan to her 16 grandchildren & 17 great grandchildren. "Resting Peacefully" The cortege is appointed to leave St George's Anglican Church, Parkes after a service commencing at 2.30pm, on Tuesday July 16, 2019, for interment in the lawn portion of the Parkes Cemetery.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on July 12, 2019