|
|
GLOVER, Dorothy May Late of Bushman Street, Parkes Who passed away peacefully at Niola Nursing Home, Parkes on Wednesday July 3, 2019, aged 91 years Dearly loved wife of Rick Much loved mother of Kevin & Peter Cherished grandmother of her grandchildren "In Gods Care" The relatives and friends of the late Dorothy Glover are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St George's Anglican Church, Parkes commencing at 2.00pm, on Monday July 8, 2019, followed by a private family Cremation. In lieu of flowers, Donations to St George's Anglican Church will be gratefully received at the service.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on July 5, 2019