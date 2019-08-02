|
LINCOLN, Dorothy Mary Late of Belconnen and formerly of Peak Hill, Who passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 30, 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Lincoln. Much loved mother and mother in law of Michelle & Allan, Cathy & Graham and Ian. Adored Grandma of Craig, Adam, Jack, Alexandra, Maddy, Tadgh, Kasei, Imogen and Edmond. "In God's Care" The relatives and friends of the late Dorothy Lincoln are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Peak Hill commencing at 2.00pm, on Monday August 5, 2019, followed by a private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Buy a Bale will be gratefully received at the service.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Aug. 2, 2019