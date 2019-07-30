|
DAVID STOCKWELL The relatives & friends of the late David Stockwell aged 82 yrs Of Downes Crescent Parkes . Beloved Husband of the late Margaret Stockwell & Loved Father of Joanne & Michelle & their Families and loved Poppy of his 4 grandchildren are respectfully invited to attend His Funeral Service to be held at St Georges Anglican Church Parkes after a service commencing at 2pm Wednesday 31st July 2019 followed by interment in the lawn Portion of the Parkes Cemetery. MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funeral and Cremation Services of Forbes and District Phone 6852 1961 all hours
Published in Parkes Champion Post on July 30, 2019