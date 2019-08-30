Home
Bruce Malcolm MAGILL

MAGILL, Bruce Malcolm Late of Tullamore, Who passed away peacefully on Sunday August 25, 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jill Magill. Much loved father and father in law of John (Dec), Robert & Daphne (Dec), Margaret & Kevin, Melissa & Terry and Michael & Miki. Adored grandfather, great grandfather and great, great grandfather of their families. "At Peace" The relatives and friends of the late Bruce Magill, are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held graveside at the Bogan Gate Cemetery, commencing at 11.00am on Friday September 6, 2019.



Published in Parkes Champion Post on Aug. 30, 2019
