GARLING Brian Edgar (Cocky) 24/8/1942 - 21/1/2020 Late of Beechworth and formerly of Wangaratta and Parkes. Dearly loved and loving husband of the late Jadwiga (Vicky) for 55 years. Devoted father of Ken and Renée He will be sadly missed. Finally at rest. The Graveside Funeral Service for Mr Brian Edgar (Cocky) Garling will be held at the Wangaratta Lawn Cemetery, Mason Street, Wangaratta on Monday February 10, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. Glenn & Emma Bouchier Wangaratta (03) 5721 5060
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Feb. 4, 2020