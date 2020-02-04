Home
Services
Mason Park Funerals
95 Mason St
Wangaratta, Victoria 3677
5721-5060
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Wangaratta Lawn Cemetery
Mason Street
Wangaratta
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian GARLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Edgar (Cocky) GARLING


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Brian Edgar (Cocky) GARLING Notice
GARLING Brian Edgar (Cocky) 24/8/1942 - 21/1/2020 Late of Beechworth and formerly of Wangaratta and Parkes. Dearly loved and loving husband of the late Jadwiga (Vicky) for 55 years. Devoted father of Ken and Renée He will be sadly missed. Finally at rest. The Graveside Funeral Service for Mr Brian Edgar (Cocky) Garling will be held at the Wangaratta Lawn Cemetery, Mason Street, Wangaratta on Monday February 10, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. Glenn & Emma Bouchier Wangaratta (03) 5721 5060



logo
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -