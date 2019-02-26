Home
IRVING, Reba Joyce Better known as Joyce Late of Southern Cross Village, Parkes Who passed away suddenly on Thursday February 21, 2019 Aged 86 years. Beloved wife of Robert and formaly of Kevin Osborne (Dec). Loved sister of Doris (Dec), Mary (Dec), Bruce (Dec), Dell, Reg, Lesley and John (Dec). Loved aunt of all their families. "In God's Care" The relatives and friends of the late Joyce Irving are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service which will be held at St George's Anglican Church, Parkes, commencing at 2:00pm on Friday March 1, 2019, preceded at 1:00pm, by interment in the Lawn Portion of the Parkes Cemetery.



Published in Parkes Champion Post on Feb. 26, 2019
