JOHN MICHAEL FAULL The relatives and friends of the late John Michael Faull aged 64 years Of Alluvial St, Parkes. Beloved Father & Father in-Law of Jason & Tracey & Brother of Tony. Are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Parkes Cemetery for a graveside service Commencing at 10:30am Thursday 28th February 2019. By Request no Flowers in Lieu Donation to Parkes Palliative Care in memory of John. MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 6852 1961
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Feb. 26, 2019
