BENNETT, Joan Agnes Gordon Late of Rosedurnate Aged Care and formerly of 'Bundaleer' Bumbery. Who passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 14, 2019, aged 101 years Beloved daughter of the late Henry and Bessie Bennett. Loved friend of Alan and Chris Curteis and family. Long time nurse and midwife in the Parkes community and patron of the Parkes Girl Guides. "Resting Peacefully" A service celebrating Joan's will be held at St George's Anglican Church, Parkes commencing at 10.00am on Friday May 17, 2019, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, Donations to the Royal flying doctor Service will gratefully be received at the service.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on May 17, 2019