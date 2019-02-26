Home
HANDO, Gregory John Late of Field Road, Parkes Who passed away peacefully on Thursday February 21, 2019 Aged 57 years. Dearly loved husband of Cheryl. Much loved father and father in law of Kyle & Erin and Cody. Adored Da of Daniel and Emma. Loved son of Bob & Claire (Dec) and brother of Paul and Elizabeth. "At Peace" The relatives and friends of the late Greg Hando are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held graveside at the Peak Hill Cemetery, commencing at 2:30pm on Thursday February 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Can Assist will be gratefully recieved at the service.



Published in Parkes Champion Post on Feb. 26, 2019
