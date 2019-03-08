|
|
THOMPSON, Freda Joyce Late of High Street and formerly of Barton Street, Parkes Who passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 5, 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of Robin. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Carol, Stephen & Anne and Janene & Chris. Adored Nan of Melanie, Jackson, Elissa, Sonia, Nadine, Lauren and Courtney. Loved Nanny of her great grandchildren Sam, Caitlin, Isabelle, Jemma, Madison, Callum, Jake, Jacob and Miles In God's Care The cortege is appointed to leave St George's Anglican Church, Parkes after a service commencing at 2.00pm on Thursday March 14, 2019 for interment in the Anglican portion of the Parkes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Can-Assist will be gratefully received at the service.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on Mar. 8, 2019