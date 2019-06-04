|
HAWKINS, Charles Reginald Late of Niola Nursing Home, Parkes and formerly of Station Street, Bogan Gate Who passed away peacefully at the Nursing Home on Friday May 31, 2019, aged 90 years Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Much loved father and father In law of Jane & Andrew and Nigel & Robyn Cherished grandfather of Joseph, Michael, Keagan, Samuel, Riley, Isabelle, Bradley and his great grandchildren Chase and Maddy. "In Gods Care" The relatives and friends of the late Charles Hawkins are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St Augustine's Anglican Church, Trundle commencing at 10.00am, on Saturday 8th June, 2019, followed by a private family Cremation.
Published in Parkes Champion Post on June 4, 2019