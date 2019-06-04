Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles HAWKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Reginald HAWKINS

Notice Condolences

Charles Reginald HAWKINS Notice
HAWKINS, Charles Reginald Late of Niola Nursing Home, Parkes and formerly of Station Street, Bogan Gate Who passed away peacefully at the Nursing Home on Friday May 31, 2019, aged 90 years Dearly loved husband of Lorraine. Much loved father and father In law of Jane & Andrew and Nigel & Robyn Cherished grandfather of Joseph, Michael, Keagan, Samuel, Riley, Isabelle, Bradley and his great grandchildren Chase and Maddy. "In Gods Care" The relatives and friends of the late Charles Hawkins are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St Augustine's Anglican Church, Trundle commencing at 10.00am, on Saturday 8th June, 2019, followed by a private family Cremation.



logo
Published in Parkes Champion Post on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.